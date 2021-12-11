Nicholas Financial (NASDAQ:NICK) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Nicholas Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:NICK)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $11.66. Nicholas Financial shares last traded at $11.66, with a volume of 1,608 shares traded.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Nicholas Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $148.40 million, a P/E ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.01 and a 200-day moving average of $11.50.

Nicholas Financial (NASDAQ:NICK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The credit services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.57 million during the quarter. Nicholas Financial had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 16.98%.

In related news, Director Brendan Joseph Keating purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.05 per share, for a total transaction of $48,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 11,898 shares of company stock valued at $142,522. Corporate insiders own 38.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Nicholas Financial by 3.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 87,490 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $981,000 after buying an additional 2,688 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Nicholas Financial by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 498,183 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,590,000 after purchasing an additional 2,042 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Nicholas Financial by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 449,033 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nicholas Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, Magnolia Group LLC lifted its holdings in Nicholas Financial by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Magnolia Group LLC now owns 2,379,208 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,240,000 after purchasing an additional 201,936 shares during the last quarter. 55.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Nicholas Financial (NASDAQ:NICK)

Nicholas Financial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer finance services. The firm acquires and services automobile finance instalment contracts for purchases of used and new automobiles and light trucks. It also offers direct consumer loans and sells consumer-finance related products.

