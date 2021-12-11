Wireless Telecom Group (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Wireless Telecom Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.84. Wireless Telecom Group shares last traded at $1.75, with a volume of 9,930 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Wireless Telecom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 25th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Wireless Telecom Group (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). The company had revenue of $12.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.06 million. Wireless Telecom Group had a negative return on equity of 1.22% and a negative net margin of 9.42%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Wireless Telecom Group, Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. AIGH Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Wireless Telecom Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,397,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC purchased a new position in Wireless Telecom Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Wireless Telecom Group by 231.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 154,473 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 107,812 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Wireless Telecom Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new position in Wireless Telecom Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,023,000. 52.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Wireless Telecom Group (NYSEAMERICAN:WTT)

Wireless Telecom Group, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of radio frequency and microwave components, modules, systems, and instruments. Its brands include Boonton, CommAgility, Holzworth, Microlab, and Noisecom. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Parsippany, NJ.

