James Cropper (LON:CRPR) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1,328.19

James Cropper PLC (LON:CRPR)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,328.19 ($17.61) and traded as high as GBX 1,389 ($18.42). James Cropper shares last traded at GBX 1,385 ($18.37), with a volume of 3,667 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of James Cropper in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on James Cropper from GBX 1,400 ($18.57) to GBX 1,600 ($21.22) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,337.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,329.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.68, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market capitalization of £132.34 million and a P/E ratio of 42.26.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a yield of 0.18%.

In other news, insider Mark A. J. Cropper acquired 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,500 ($19.89) per share, with a total value of £25,500 ($33,815.14).

About James Cropper (LON:CRPR)

James Cropper PLC manufactures and sells papers products and advanced materials. It operates through Paper, Colourform, and Technical Fibre Products divisions. The company offers specialty papers and boards; and molded fiber products, as well as converts paper. It also manufactures wet-laid nonwovens used in aerospace, defense, fuel cells, and composites.

