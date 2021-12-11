eMagin (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of eMagin Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.67. eMagin shares last traded at $1.54, with a volume of 635,811 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded eMagin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

eMagin (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. eMagin had a negative return on equity of 35.03% and a negative net margin of 37.97%. Equities analysts forecast that eMagin Co. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Stillwater Holdings Llc sold 38,550 shares of eMagin stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.56, for a total transaction of $98,688.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Ltd Ginola sold 18,630 shares of eMagin stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.66, for a total value of $49,555.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 231,045 shares of company stock worth $592,302. 8.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in eMagin in the 1st quarter valued at $214,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in eMagin in the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in eMagin in the 1st quarter valued at $180,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in eMagin by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 385,069 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after acquiring an additional 60,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in eMagin by 200.9% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 163,035 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 108,861 shares in the last quarter. 47.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

eMagin Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of organic light emitting diode (OLED) miniature displays and related products. Its OLED displays are incorporated with products including military aviation helmets, military weapons sights and targeting systems, night vision and thermal imaging devices, training and simulation, visualization for ocular surgery, mobile ultrasound, and augmented reality applications.

