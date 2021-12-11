Rathbone Brothers (LON:RAT) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1,924.07

Rathbone Brothers Plc (LON:RAT) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,924.07 ($25.51) and traded as high as GBX 1,952 ($25.89). Rathbone Brothers shares last traded at GBX 1,916 ($25.41), with a volume of 18,216 shares trading hands.

RAT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Rathbone Brothers from GBX 2,500 ($33.15) to GBX 2,600 ($34.48) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,170 ($28.78) target price on shares of Rathbone Brothers in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Rathbone Brothers in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,172.25 ($28.81).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.64, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,947.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,924.92. The firm has a market cap of £1.18 billion and a PE ratio of 23.74.

In other Rathbone Brothers news, insider Iain Cummings bought 1,250 shares of Rathbone Brothers stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,898 ($25.17) per share, with a total value of £23,725 ($31,461.34). Also, insider Dharmash Mistry purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,943 ($25.77) per share, for a total transaction of £48,575 ($64,414.53). In the last three months, insiders have purchased 3,758 shares of company stock valued at $7,245,760.

About Rathbone Brothers (LON:RAT)

Rathbone Brothers Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides individual investment and wealth management services for private clients, charities, trustees, and professional partners in the United Kingdom and Jersey. The company operates in two segments, Investment Management and Funds. Its services include discretionary investment management, unit trust management, financial planning, unitized portfolio, managed portfolio, select portfolio, and banking and loan services, as well as trust, legal, estate, and tax advisory services.

