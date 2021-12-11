Brokerages Set Spirent Communications plc (LON:SPT) PT at GBX 342.50

Spirent Communications plc (LON:SPT) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the five analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 342.50 ($4.54).

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SPT. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Spirent Communications from GBX 310 ($4.11) to GBX 430 ($5.70) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 320 ($4.24) target price on shares of Spirent Communications in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Spirent Communications in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

SPT stock opened at GBX 268.40 ($3.56) on Wednesday. Spirent Communications has a 52-week low of GBX 225.50 ($2.99) and a 52-week high of GBX 310.60 ($4.12). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 279.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 442.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.84.

Spirent Communications plc provides test, assurance, and analytics solutions for devices and networks in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Networks & Security and Lifecycle Service Assurance segments. The Networks & Security segment provides high-speed Ethernet/IP performance testing for the development and validation of new equipment, networks, and applications for cloud and mobile; consulting services, test tools, methodologies, and security validation solutions; global navigation satellite system (GNSS) simulation products; and positioning, navigation and timing (PNT) solutions, as well as develops test methodologies, tools, and services for virtualized networks and cloud.

