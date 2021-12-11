Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI) Receives $9.65 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.65.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Smith Micro Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th.

In other news, CEO William W. Smith, Jr. sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.33, for a total transaction of $586,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 14.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SMSI. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Smith Micro Software by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 185,478 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 20,350 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Smith Micro Software during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Smith Micro Software by 3,588.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 971,281 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,347,000 after acquiring an additional 944,951 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Smith Micro Software during the 1st quarter worth $1,359,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Smith Micro Software in the 1st quarter valued at about $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SMSI opened at $5.21 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.26. Smith Micro Software has a fifty-two week low of $4.43 and a fifty-two week high of $8.05.

Smith Micro Software, Inc engages in the provision of software solutions. It operates through Wireless segment. The Wireless segment refers to wireless internet solutions to access information and entertainment anytime and anywhere. Its products include SafePath Family, SafePath IoT, SafePath Home, CommSuite VVM, CommSuite VTT, and ViewSpot.

