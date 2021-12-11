-$0.13 Earnings Per Share Expected for NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) will announce earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for NeoGenomics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.17) to ($0.10). NeoGenomics reported earnings per share of $0.14 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 192.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that NeoGenomics will report full year earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to ($0.24). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.41) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.60) to ($0.10). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow NeoGenomics.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical research company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. NeoGenomics had a negative return on equity of 1.33% and a net margin of 10.08%. The firm had revenue of $121.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NEO shares. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on NeoGenomics from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on NeoGenomics from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Benchmark increased their price objective on NeoGenomics from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NeoGenomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Stephens lowered their price objective on NeoGenomics from $60.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.11.

In other news, insider Douglas Matthew Brown sold 33,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total transaction of $1,228,357.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mark Mallon bought 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.63 per share, for a total transaction of $520,710.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NEO. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in NeoGenomics by 1.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,197,560 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $550,964,000 after purchasing an additional 168,921 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 36.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,585,848 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $365,942,000 after buying an additional 2,037,787 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 43.1% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,931,041 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $334,353,000 after buying an additional 2,086,662 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 5.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,489,471 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $157,619,000 after buying an additional 190,095 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 134.3% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,042,456 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $98,528,000 after buying an additional 1,170,745 shares during the period. 89.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ NEO opened at $32.19 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 89.42 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 7.66, a quick ratio of 7.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. NeoGenomics has a 12 month low of $29.66 and a 12 month high of $61.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.61 and a 200-day moving average of $43.71.

About NeoGenomics

NeoGenomics, Inc is a clinical laboratory company, which engages in cancer genetics diagnostic testing and pharma services. It operates through the Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The Clinical Services segment offers cancer testing services to community-based pathologists, hospitals, academic centers, and oncology groups.

