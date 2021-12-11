Pundi X[new] Price Hits $1.13 on Top Exchanges (PUNDIX)

Pundi X[new] (CURRENCY:PUNDIX) traded down 10.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 11th. Pundi X[new] has a market capitalization of $292.60 million and $78.12 million worth of Pundi X[new] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pundi X[new] coin can currently be bought for $1.13 or 0.00002335 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Pundi X[new] has traded 7.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002065 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001721 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.36 or 0.00056432 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,024.10 or 0.08300005 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.29 or 0.00081034 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,627.67 or 1.00298136 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.81 or 0.00057350 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002799 BTC.

Pundi X[new] Profile

Pundi X[new]’s total supply is 258,491,637 coins. Pundi X[new]’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pundi X is a payment platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to ease the cryptocurrency payments or transactions. The platform will feature retail intelligence, inventory management, order management, marketing, loyalty programs and transactions through mobile wallets and bank cards. Furthermore, the Pundi X will reward the global brand retailers for facilitating their customers to complete transactions via Pundi X POS devices. The Pundi X token (PUNDIX) is an ERC-20 that will be used to reward the retailers and as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Pundi X[new] Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pundi X[new] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pundi X[new] should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pundi X[new] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

