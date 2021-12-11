Carbon Revolution Limited (ASX:CBR) Insider Jacob (Jake) Dingle Sells 410,000 Shares of Stock

Carbon Revolution Limited (ASX:CBR) insider Jacob (Jake) Dingle sold 410,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$1.05 ($0.74), for a total transaction of A$430,910.00 ($303,457.75).

The company has a quick ratio of 3.65, a current ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.24.

Carbon Revolution Company Profile

Carbon Revolution Limited designs, manufactures, and markets single piece carbon fiber wheels to original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company's products are used in a range of transportation industries, including automotive, aerospace, and industrial applications. It also provides associated engineering services, as well as sells tools related to wheels.

