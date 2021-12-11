Coterra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) Director Frances M. Vallejo Sells 16,596 Shares

Coterra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) Director Frances M. Vallejo sold 16,596 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $348,516.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Coterra Energy stock opened at $20.91 on Friday. Coterra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.28 and a 52 week high of $23.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.31, a PEG ratio of 0.09 and a beta of -0.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.05.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 23.58% and a net margin of 20.86%. The business had revenue of $440.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $564.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. Coterra Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 51.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Coterra Energy, Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 134.83%.

CTRA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho increased their target price on Coterra Energy from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Coterra Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist assumed coverage on Coterra Energy in a report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Coterra Energy in a report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Coterra Energy in a report on Friday, October 15th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coterra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.20.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Coterra Energy stock. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Coterra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

About Coterra Energy

Coterra Energy, Inc engages in the development, exploitation, production and exploration of oil and natural gas properties. It operates through the Marcellus shale in Pennsylvania. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

