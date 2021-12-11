Insider Selling: Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) CFO Sells 6,700 Shares of Stock

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.81, for a total value of $1,285,127.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Kelly Steckelberg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 29th, Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.95, for a total value of $1,413,365.00.

On Friday, November 5th, Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.59, for a total value of $1,779,453.00.

On Wednesday, October 20th, Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.43, for a total value of $1,845,381.00.

On Monday, October 4th, Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.65, for a total value of $1,712,855.00.

On Friday, September 17th, Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.13, for a total value of $1,903,671.00.

NASDAQ ZM opened at $185.25 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $246.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $308.53. The company has a market cap of $55.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of -1.19. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $175.27 and a 1 year high of $451.77.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 29.28% and a return on equity of 24.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZM. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 213.3% in the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 94 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the third quarter valued at $26,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 55.4% in the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. 46.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ZM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $350.00 to $280.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $450.00 price target on Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $275.00 to $245.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $320.65.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

