Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) Given New $63.00 Price Target at B. Riley

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) had its target price hoisted by B. Riley from $51.00 to $63.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. B. Riley currently has a neutral rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Ciena from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Barclays raised their price objective on Ciena from $66.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup raised their target price on Ciena from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Colliers Securities restated a buy rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Ciena in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ciena from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $74.93.

CIEN opened at $73.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.52. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Ciena has a 12-month low of $45.63 and a 12-month high of $73.67.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.01). Ciena had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 13.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. Ciena’s revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ciena will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 6,550 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.25, for a total value of $348,787.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP David M. Rothenstein sold 2,500 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $132,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 29,119 shares of company stock valued at $1,586,559. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ciena during the second quarter worth about $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Ciena by 483.3% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 560 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA bought a new position in Ciena during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Ciena by 83.8% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 735 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Ciena during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.

