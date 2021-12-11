Zacks: Analysts Anticipate TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) to Post $3.06 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) to report $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for TransDigm Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.75 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.30. TransDigm Group reported earnings of $1.97 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 55.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that TransDigm Group will report full year earnings of $15.29 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.43 to $16.00. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $20.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $19.60 to $22.25. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for TransDigm Group.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The aerospace company reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.55. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 20.33% and a net margin of 14.17%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.80 earnings per share. TransDigm Group’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have commented on TDG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $665.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $680.00 to $708.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $678.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $701.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $702.72.

Shares of NYSE:TDG opened at $605.31 on Wednesday. TransDigm Group has a 1 year low of $517.37 and a 1 year high of $688.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $630.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $633.47. The firm has a market cap of $33.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.56.

In related news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $661.47, for a total value of $26,458,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jane M. Cronin purchased 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $634.27 per share, with a total value of $190,281.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 73,000 shares of company stock valued at $47,099,865. 9.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 8.9% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 2.7% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 10,612 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,628,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 10.9% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,880 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,101,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 24.0% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 708 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 10.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,460 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $17,775,000 after acquiring an additional 2,537 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.17% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

