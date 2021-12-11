Digital World Acquisition (NASDAQ:DWACU) Trading Down 13.1%

Digital World Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:DWACU) shares fell 13.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $65.78 and last traded at $65.78. 30,221 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 325,028 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.72.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.77.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Digital World Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $760,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Digital World Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $117,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Digital World Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $1,520,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Digital World Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $2,533,000. Finally, Beryl Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Digital World Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $12,385,000.

