Newtopia (OTCMKTS:NEWUF) Stock Price Down 18.7%

Newtopia Inc. (OTCMKTS:NEWUF)’s share price was down 18.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.27 and last traded at $0.27. Approximately 10,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 14% from the average daily volume of 11,582 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.33.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.38 and a 200 day moving average of $0.36.

About Newtopia (OTCMKTS:NEWUF)

Newtopia Inc, a health technology company, operates a habit change platform. It offers a personalized habit change platform that focuses on metabolic risk reduction by developing and implementing personalized experiences based on social, behavioral, and genetic information. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

