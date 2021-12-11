Colicity (OTCMKTS:COLIU) Shares Up 0.3%

Colicity Inc. (OTCMKTS:COLIU)’s share price shot up 0.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $9.95 and last traded at $9.95. 3,209 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 85,648 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.92.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.95.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COLIU. Condor Capital Management purchased a new position in Colicity in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Colicity in the third quarter valued at $100,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Colicity in the first quarter valued at $105,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Colicity in the second quarter valued at $189,000. Finally, CSS LLC IL purchased a new position in Colicity in the third quarter valued at $255,000.

Colicity Inc is a Special Purpose Acquisition Company. It was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Kirkland, Washington.

