Degenerator (MEME) Market Capitalization Achieves $913,535.72

Degenerator (CURRENCY:MEME) traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 11th. Degenerator has a market capitalization of $913,535.72 and approximately $120,479.00 worth of Degenerator was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Degenerator coin can now be purchased for $32.63 or 0.00275990 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Degenerator has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $139.96 or 0.00288183 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00009968 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00008741 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000839 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00003573 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.90 or 0.00014200 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000051 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0926 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Degenerator Profile

Degenerator (MEME) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 5th, 2015. Degenerator’s total supply is 28,000 coins. The official website for Degenerator is degenerator.finance . Degenerator’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

Buying and Selling Degenerator

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Degenerator directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Degenerator should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Degenerator using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

