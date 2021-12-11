Assura (OTCMKTS:ARSSF) Trading 1.1% Higher

Assura Plc (OTCMKTS:ARSSF)’s stock price traded up 1.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.88 and last traded at $0.88. 19 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 6,523 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.87.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Assura in a report on Thursday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Assura in a report on Friday, November 12th.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.02.

Assura plc, a constituent of the FTSE 250 and the EPRA* indices, is a UK REIT and long-term investor in and developer of primary care property. The company, headquartered in Warrington, works with GPs, health professionals and the NHS to create outstanding spaces for health services in our communities.

