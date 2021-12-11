Algorand (ALGO) Price Tops $1.50 on Exchanges

Algorand (CURRENCY:ALGO) traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 11th. One Algorand coin can currently be bought for about $1.50 or 0.00003090 BTC on popular exchanges. Algorand has a market capitalization of $9.46 billion and approximately $269.99 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Algorand has traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00171182 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.71 or 0.00022088 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $257.84 or 0.00531808 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.47 or 0.00060778 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000478 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00007243 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0961 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000510 BTC.

Algorand Profile

Algorand uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 6,764,910,783 coins and its circulating supply is 6,312,756,545 coins. The official message board for Algorand is medium.com/algorand-foundation . Algorand’s official website is algorand.foundation . The Reddit community for Algorand is /r/AlgorandOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algorand

According to CryptoCompare, “The Algorand platform is the first public, a permissionless pure proof-of-stake blockchain protocol that solves the “blockchain trilemma” of achieving scalability, security, and true decentralization all at once. Performance on the Algorand platform exceeds 1000 transactions per second (TPS) with a latency of fewer than 5 seconds, putting it on par with the throughput of major global payment networks without compromising security or decentralization. “

Algorand Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Algorand should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Algorand using one of the exchanges listed above.

