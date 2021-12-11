CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Price Target Raised to $114.00 at Cowen

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) had its price objective upped by Cowen from $103.00 to $114.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the pharmacy operator’s stock.
Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Seaport Research Partners began coverage on CVS Health in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on CVS Health from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays boosted their price target on CVS Health from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $107.19.
CVS Health stock opened at $98.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.94. CVS Health has a 52 week low of $67.06 and a 52 week high of $99.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $90.06 and a 200-day moving average of $86.24.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. This is a positive change from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. CVS Health’s payout ratio is presently 34.97%.
In other CVS Health news, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 108,870 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $10,342,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 82,757 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $7,282,616.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 219,786 shares of company stock worth $20,159,576. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CVS. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in CVS Health by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 70,903 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $5,917,000 after acquiring an additional 16,540 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 6.1% in the third quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 106,314 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $9,021,000 after acquiring an additional 6,081 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in CVS Health by 15.2% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 168,874 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $14,331,000 after buying an additional 22,310 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in CVS Health by 95.2% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,747,441 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $312,686,000 after buying an additional 1,827,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in CVS Health by 15.5% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 78,949 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $6,587,000 after buying an additional 10,608 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.99% of the company’s stock.
About CVS Health
CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.
