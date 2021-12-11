Blackbird (LON:BIRD) Shares Down 1.7%

Shares of Blackbird plc (LON:BIRD) traded down 1.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 28.50 ($0.38) and last traded at GBX 28.50 ($0.38). 427,260 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 25% from the average session volume of 572,433 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 29 ($0.38).

The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 31.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 32.82. The stock has a market cap of £96.61 million and a PE ratio of -46.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.47, a current ratio of 6.19 and a quick ratio of 6.19.

In related news, insider Andrew Bentley bought 58,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 34 ($0.45) per share, for a total transaction of £19,890 ($26,375.81).

Blackbird plc develops and operates a cloud-based video editing and publishing platform under the Blackbird name in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's platform is used for video viewing, editing, and publishing. It serves news, sports, entertainment, and other sectors.

