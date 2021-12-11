New York State Teachers Retirement System Trims Stock Holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,766 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 872 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.12% of Mettler-Toledo International worth $38,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the second quarter valued at $26,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the second quarter valued at $32,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 50.0% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 24 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 82.4% in the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 31 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 29.7% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 48 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Gerry Keller sold 259 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,545.08, for a total value of $400,175.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 8,930 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,536.29, for a total value of $13,719,069.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,826 shares of company stock valued at $38,251,715 over the last 90 days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MTD opened at $1,588.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.52 billion, a PE ratio of 48.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.30, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1,484.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,462.81. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,033.40 and a 12 month high of $1,626.62.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.28 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $951.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $931.63 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 369.24% and a net margin of 20.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.02 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 33.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MTD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,552.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,455.00 to $1,531.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Mettler-Toledo International Profile

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc is a supplier of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; and also, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

