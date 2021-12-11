19,750 Shares in Audacy, Inc. (NYSEARCA:AUD) Acquired by Traynor Capital Management Inc.

Traynor Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Audacy, Inc. (NYSEARCA:AUD) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 19,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AUD. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new position in Audacy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in Audacy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Teton Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Audacy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. QCM Cayman Ltd. bought a new position in Audacy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Audacy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. 51.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO David J. Field purchased 16,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.01 per share, for a total transaction of $48,834.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David J. Field purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.92 per share, for a total transaction of $58,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 17.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Audacy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th.

NYSEARCA AUD opened at $2.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. Audacy, Inc. has a one year low of $2.01 and a one year high of $6.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.61.

Audacy (NYSEARCA:AUD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.10). Audacy had a negative return on equity of 28.40% and a negative net margin of 15.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.13) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Audacy, Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Audacy

Audacy, Inc is a scaled, multi-platform audio content, and entertainment company. The firm involves as a radio broadcasting group by offering premium audio. It engages in providing consumers with news, sports, podcasts, and music. Its broadcast brands include WFAN, KROQ, and 1010WINS. The company was founded by Joseph M.

