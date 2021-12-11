American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Position Trimmed by Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. decreased its holdings in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,809 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 588 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in American International Group were worth $923,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AIG. PGGM Investments bought a new stake in American International Group during the second quarter valued at $170,000. Marino Stram & Associates LLC bought a new stake in American International Group during the second quarter valued at $578,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in American International Group during the second quarter valued at $47,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC increased its stake in American International Group by 17.7% during the second quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 137,405 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,540,000 after purchasing an additional 20,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in American International Group during the second quarter valued at $293,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.74% of the company’s stock.

AIG stock opened at $54.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.54, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.44. American International Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.77 and a fifty-two week high of $62.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. American International Group had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 6.01%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. American International Group’s payout ratio is 20.09%.

In other American International Group news, EVP Luciana Fato sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.17, for a total value of $407,190.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AIG has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of American International Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of American International Group from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of American International Group from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of American International Group in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “conviction-buy” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American International Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.07.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

