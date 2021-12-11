Cerity Partners LLC Has $3.14 Million Position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $3,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Trane Technologies by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Greenwich Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,921,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

In other Trane Technologies news, insider Michael W. Lamach sold 49,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $9,986,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marcia J. Avedon sold 36,773 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.04, for a total transaction of $6,988,340.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 95,716 shares of company stock valued at $18,696,841. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $216.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $185.00 to $183.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Trane Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $163.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $195.08.

Shares of NYSE TT opened at $202.69 on Friday. Trane Technologies plc has a 1-year low of $137.08 and a 1-year high of $207.06. The company has a market cap of $48.15 billion, a PE ratio of 36.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $185.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $188.05.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 21.78% and a net margin of 9.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.37%.

Trane Technologies Profile

Trane Technologies Plc is a global climate innovator, which engages in providing efficient and sustainable climate solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. Its strategic brands include Trane and Thermo King. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment encompasses commercial heating and cooling systems, building controls, and energy services and solutions; residential heating and cooling; and transport refrigeration systems and solutions in North America and Latin America regions.

