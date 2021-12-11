Cerity Partners LLC Trims Holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Cerity Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 30.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,536 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,635 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $2,753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies in the second quarter valued at $10,516,000. Trexquant Investment LP raised its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 406.4% in the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 21,447 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,492,000 after purchasing an additional 17,212 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 6.2% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 46,547 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,919,000 after purchasing an additional 2,731 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 36.2% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 35,344 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,234,000 after purchasing an additional 9,387 shares during the period. Finally, Parsifal Capital Management LP raised its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 127.6% in the second quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP now owns 169,571 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,420,000 after purchasing an additional 95,080 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on FLT shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $285.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $319.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $320.27.

FLT opened at $222.81 on Friday. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $200.78 and a 12 month high of $295.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.99, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $243.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $255.19.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $755.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $738.56 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 30.48% and a net margin of 31.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.70 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current year.

FLEETCOR Technologies Company Profile

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil. The company was founded by William Boatner Reily III and Ronald F.

