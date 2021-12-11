Eudaimonia Partners LLC Sells 255 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC cut its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,629 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 255 shares during the quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Auxano Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Oracle by 1.7% during the second quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 6,859 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC raised its position in shares of Oracle by 1.7% during the second quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC now owns 7,099 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Oracle by 1.9% during the second quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,259 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN raised its position in shares of Oracle by 1.9% during the third quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 6,581 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Oracle by 3.7% during the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 3,427 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Oracle from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday. TheStreet cut Oracle from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Oracle from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.50.

ORCL stock opened at $102.63 on Friday. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $59.42 and a twelve month high of $106.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $94.08 and its 200-day moving average is $88.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $281.02 billion, a PE ratio of 19.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.82.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.10. Oracle had a return on equity of 270.88% and a net margin of 24.79%. The company had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.10%.

Oracle announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the enterprise software provider to purchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 175,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.58, for a total transaction of $15,851,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Rona Alison Fairhead purchased 2,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $96.02 per share, for a total transaction of $218,637.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 467,376 shares of company stock worth $42,171,396 over the last quarter. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Oracle

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

Further Reading: What is a Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.