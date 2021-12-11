Eudaimonia Partners LLC Increases Holdings in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its stake in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 43,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,769 shares during the quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $702,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of First Horizon by 159.9% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC purchased a new position in First Horizon during the second quarter worth about $42,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in First Horizon by 53.2% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in First Horizon during the second quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its position in First Horizon by 147.7% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 8,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 4,840 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FHN stock opened at $16.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.70. First Horizon Co. has a 12-month low of $12.16 and a 12-month high of $19.45. The firm has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 1.42.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09. First Horizon had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 30.55%. The firm had revenue of $739.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $744.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that First Horizon Co. will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Horizon announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, October 26th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.09%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on FHN shares. UBS Group cut First Horizon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Raymond James cut First Horizon from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on First Horizon from $18.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, First Horizon presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.60.

First Horizon Corp. (Tennessee) operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of checking accounts, savings products, mortgage banking, lending, and financing to individuals and businesses. It operates the business through four segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate.

