Cerity Partners LLC Purchases 483 Shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) by 6.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 483 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $3,809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Korea Investment CORP purchased a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne in the second quarter worth $3,737,000. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 79.5% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 158,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $71,276,000 after acquiring an additional 70,089 shares during the last quarter. Blue Water Life Science Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne in the second quarter worth $13,755,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne in the second quarter worth $2,310,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne in the second quarter worth $683,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TECH. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Bio-Techne from $522.00 to $548.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on Bio-Techne from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bio-Techne presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $486.00.

In other news, insider Kim Kelderman sold 822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $529.04, for a total value of $434,870.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Norman David Eansor sold 27,159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $504.00, for a total value of $13,688,136.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 29,143 shares of company stock worth $14,723,399. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bio-Techne stock opened at $466.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 4.06 and a quick ratio of 3.18. Bio-Techne Co. has a one year low of $301.67 and a one year high of $543.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.31 billion, a PE ratio of 107.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $491.39 and its 200 day moving average is $477.92.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.11. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 17.94%. The company had revenue of $257.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.37 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bio-Techne Co. will post 6.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio is 29.56%.

Bio-Techne

Bio-Techne Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of biotechnology reagents and instruments for the research and clinical diagnostic markets. It operates through the following segments: Protein Sciences and Diagnostics &Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures purified proteins and reagent solutions most notably cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents and T-Cell activation technologies.

