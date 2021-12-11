Eudaimonia Partners LLC Has $763,000 Stock Holdings in Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its position in Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,610 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 235 shares during the quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Silvergate Capital were worth $763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SI. EJF Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Silvergate Capital by 194.3% during the 2nd quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 1,489,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,749,000 after acquiring an additional 983,076 shares during the period. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Silvergate Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at $58,874,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Silvergate Capital by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,771,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,748,000 after acquiring an additional 498,430 shares during the period. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd lifted its position in shares of Silvergate Capital by 133.1% during the 2nd quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 717,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,316,000 after acquiring an additional 409,693 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Silvergate Capital by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,756,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,015,000 after acquiring an additional 261,980 shares during the period. 73.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO Kathleen Fraher sold 3,539 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.84, for a total value of $781,552.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul D. Colucci sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.80, for a total value of $1,088,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 95,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,352,211.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 184,662 shares of company stock valued at $31,977,985. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Silvergate Capital from $181.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Silvergate Capital from $135.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Silvergate Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Silvergate Capital in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on Silvergate Capital from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Silvergate Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.00.

Shares of SI opened at $152.87 on Friday. Silvergate Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $38.63 and a 12-month high of $239.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $179.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 56.62 and a beta of 2.53.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.17. Silvergate Capital had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 43.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Silvergate Capital Co. will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

About Silvergate Capital

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

