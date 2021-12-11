Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Price Target Raised to $560.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) had its price objective lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $535.00 to $560.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the retailer’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Costco Wholesale from an accumulate rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $525.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a buy rating and set a $520.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $531.38.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ COST opened at $558.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.00. Costco Wholesale has a fifty-two week low of $307.00 and a fifty-two week high of $561.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $246.90 billion, a PE ratio of 44.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $501.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $450.98.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.39. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 30.61% and a net margin of 2.54%. The business had revenue of $49.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.29 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale will post 12.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.17%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 631 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 102 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 104 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 3,598 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Midwest Professional Planners LTD. lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 2,549 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. 66.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

Featured Article: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.