Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.27

Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 10th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.27 per share on Tuesday, January 11th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. This is an increase from Cerner’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

Cerner has a payout ratio of 23.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Cerner to earn $3.12 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.2%.

Get Cerner alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CERN opened at $74.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Cerner has a twelve month low of $67.96 and a twelve month high of $84.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $72.83 and its 200-day moving average is $76.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.24, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.78.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.04. Cerner had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 9.15%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. Cerner’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cerner will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CERN. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Cerner in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Cerner from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Barclays increased their price target on Cerner from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cerner in a research report on Sunday, October 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cerner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.55.

Cerner Company Profile

Cerner Corp. designs, develops, markets, installs, hosts and supports health care information technology, health care devices, hardware and content solutions for health care organizations and consumers. The company also provides value-added services, including implementation and training, remote hosting, operational management services, revenue cycle services, support and maintenance, health care data analysis, clinical process optimization, transaction processing, employee wellness programs and third party administrator services for employer-based health plans.

Read More: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Cerner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.