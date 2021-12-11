Karp Capital Management Corp Sells 830 Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New (NYSEARCA:PAPR)

Karp Capital Management Corp reduced its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New (NYSEARCA:PAPR) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 184,572 shares of the company’s stock after selling 830 shares during the period. Karp Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New were worth $5,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New by 39.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 275,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,842,000 after purchasing an additional 78,115 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 258,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,363,000 after buying an additional 3,042 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New by 39.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 233,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,638,000 after buying an additional 66,511 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New by 175.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 215,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,134,000 after buying an additional 137,277 shares during the period. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New by 2,058.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 209,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,953,000 after buying an additional 199,482 shares during the period.

Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New stock opened at $29.22 on Friday. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New has a 12 month low of $27.12 and a 12 month high of $29.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.73.

