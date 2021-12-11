Karp Capital Management Corp Reduces Stock Position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:PMAY)

Karp Capital Management Corp lowered its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:PMAY) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 186,292 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,235 shares during the period. Karp Capital Management Corp owned 2.34% of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May worth $5,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May by 14.8% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 40,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 5,198 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May by 157.8% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 68,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,008,000 after buying an additional 41,759 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May in the second quarter worth $254,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May in the second quarter worth $26,201,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May in the second quarter worth $372,000.

Shares of PMAY stock opened at $30.40 on Friday. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May has a 52-week low of $28.14 and a 52-week high of $30.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.09 and its 200 day moving average is $29.71.

