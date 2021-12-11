Karp Capital Management Corp Buys 1,231 Shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Karp Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,931 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,231 shares during the quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $6,906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYC. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the 2nd quarter valued at about $217,000. MAI Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 2,634 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $957,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the 2nd quarter valued at about $310,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,015 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 1,847 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $671,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. 71.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Paycom Software stock opened at $419.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Paycom Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $302.44 and a twelve month high of $558.97. The stock has a market cap of $25.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.82, a P/E/G ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is $488.95 and its 200 day moving average is $441.63.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.32. Paycom Software had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 22.57%. The company had revenue of $256.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PAYC shares. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Paycom Software from $475.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Paycom Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $519.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $472.00 to $622.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $655.00 price target for the company. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $550.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $536.88.

Paycom Software Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides comprehensive, cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions requires virtually no customization and is based on a core system of record maintained in a single database for all HCM functions, including talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management and human resources management applications.

