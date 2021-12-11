ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD) Stock Holdings Increased by Karp Capital Management Corp

Karp Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 140,104 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the period. ProShares Ultra QQQ makes up approximately 1.4% of Karp Capital Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Karp Capital Management Corp’s holdings in ProShares Ultra QQQ were worth $10,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ by 91.7% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ during the second quarter worth $31,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ by 100.0% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ by 76.7% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the period. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ by 100.0% during the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period.

Shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ stock opened at $89.31 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $83.12 and its 200-day moving average is $77.11. ProShares Ultra QQQ has a 12-month low of $51.20 and a 12-month high of $94.54.

ProShares Ultra QQQ (the Fund), formerly Ultra QQQ ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents the largest non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. To be eligible for inclusion, companies cannot be in bankruptcy proceedings and must meet certain additional criteria, including minimum trading volume and seasoning requirements.

