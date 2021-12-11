Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Reduces Holdings in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lowered its stake in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,887 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 375 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $1,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 100.6% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. CX Institutional grew its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 47.2% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 27.8% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 658 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. 83.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SRE opened at $126.79 on Friday. Sempra Energy has a 1 year low of $114.66 and a 1 year high of $144.93. The company has a market cap of $40.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $126.08 and a 200-day moving average of $130.96.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.70. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Sempra Energy will post 8.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 120.88%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sempra Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $154.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.71.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

