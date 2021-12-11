Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Sells 619 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lowered its position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,683 shares of the company’s stock after selling 619 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $1,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Church & Dwight in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Church & Dwight in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 244.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 54.8% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Church & Dwight in the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. 80.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CHD opened at $95.65 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $88.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.41. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $77.62 and a 12-month high of $96.26.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 16.02% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Friday, October 29th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 4.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.2525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is 30.98%.

In other Church & Dwight news, Director James Craigie sold 11,704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total value of $1,076,885.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Richard A. Dierker sold 53,281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.33, for a total transaction of $4,812,872.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 544,976 shares of company stock worth $50,879,157 over the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CHD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Church & Dwight currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.00.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

