Comparing Grow Capital (OTCMKTS:GRWC) & Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS)

Grow Capital (OTCMKTS:GRWC) and Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, earnings, valuation and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Grow Capital and Doximity’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Grow Capital $2.37 million 8.84 -$2.35 million N/A N/A Doximity $206.90 million 48.88 $50.21 million N/A N/A

Doximity has higher revenue and earnings than Grow Capital.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Grow Capital and Doximity, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Grow Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A Doximity 0 3 8 0 2.73

Doximity has a consensus price target of $74.70, suggesting a potential upside of 38.49%. Given Doximity’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Doximity is more favorable than Grow Capital.

Profitability

This table compares Grow Capital and Doximity’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Grow Capital -11.63% N/A -71.20% Doximity N/A 20.56% 15.26%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

17.2% of Doximity shares are held by institutional investors. 43.9% of Grow Capital shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Doximity beats Grow Capital on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Grow Capital

Grow Capital, Inc. engages in purchasing, development, and management of real estate for cannabis farming purposes. It owns, leases, sells, and operates multi-tenant properties. The firm operates through the following segments: Bombshell Technologies & Corporate and Resort at Lake Selmac. The Resort at Lake Selmac segment derives its revenue from rental of RV sites and campsites at its owned location on Lake Selmac in Oregon. The Bombshell Technologies & Corporate segment derives its income from proprietary software which delivers customized back office compliance, multi-pay commission processing, and a new client application submission system, along with digital engagement marketing services centric to financial services. The company was founded on October 22, 1999 and is headquartered in Henderson, NV.

About Doximity

Doximity, Inc. operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's cloud-based platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up-to-date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers. It primarily serves pharmaceutical companies and health systems. The company was formerly known as 3MD Communications, Inc. and changed its name to Doximity, Inc. in June 2010. Doximity, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

