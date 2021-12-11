West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 504,281 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 12,490 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.68% of West Pharmaceutical Services worth $214,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 128.3% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 105 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 96 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. 92.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:WST opened at $431.57 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $424.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $408.56. The stock has a market cap of $31.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.97. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $253.85 and a 1 year high of $475.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.86.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.26. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 30.35% and a net margin of 22.85%. The business had revenue of $706.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $687.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 8.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This is an increase from West Pharmaceutical Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is presently 8.93%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $438.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

