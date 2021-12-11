Nexus Infrastructure plc (LON:NEXS) Announces Dividend Increase – GBX 1.40 Per Share

Nexus Infrastructure plc (LON:NEXS) announced a dividend on Friday, December 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 27th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.40 ($0.02) per share on Friday, February 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th. This is an increase from Nexus Infrastructure’s previous dividend of $0.60. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON NEXS opened at GBX 233 ($3.09) on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 234.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 220.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.59, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of £105.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.48. Nexus Infrastructure has a 52-week low of GBX 140 ($1.86) and a 52-week high of GBX 250 ($3.32).

In related news, insider Richard Kilner purchased 11,400 shares of Nexus Infrastructure stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 232 ($3.08) per share, with a total value of £26,448 ($35,072.27).

Nexus Infrastructure plc provides specialized infrastructure and engineering services to the housebuilding and commercial sectors in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Tamdown, TriConnex, and eSmart Networks. The company undertakes earthworks; builds highways, substructures, and basements; and installs drainage systems, as well as engages in high-rise construction activities.

