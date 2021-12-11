Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) CEO Liam Griffin Sells 10,000 Shares

Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) CEO Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.01, for a total transaction of $1,570,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Liam Griffin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 24th, Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.32, for a total transaction of $1,533,200.00.

On Wednesday, November 10th, Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.06, for a total transaction of $1,630,600.00.

Shares of SWKS stock opened at $162.48 on Friday. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $137.94 and a 12 month high of $204.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $161.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $173.45. The company has a market cap of $26.87 billion, a PE ratio of 16.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.11.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.35. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 32.70% and a net margin of 29.33%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 10.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.97%.

A number of research firms have commented on SWKS. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $245.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $215.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Summit Insights lowered shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Skyworks Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Skyworks Solutions has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.42.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SWKS. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 99.3% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,651,134 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $277,886,000 after purchasing an additional 822,844 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 49.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,962,046 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $323,307,000 after acquiring an additional 651,281 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the second quarter worth $80,079,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 12.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,631,307 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $696,304,000 after acquiring an additional 406,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 34.6% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,547,544 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $296,742,000 after acquiring an additional 397,426 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.55% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

