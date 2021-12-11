Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Director Marc Tessier-Lavigne Sells 3,784 Shares of Stock

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Director Marc Tessier-Lavigne sold 3,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $665.00, for a total value of $2,516,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:REGN opened at $669.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $441.00 and a 12 month high of $686.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $610.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $598.76. The company has a market cap of $72.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.18.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $15.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.81 by $5.56. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 51.65% and a return on equity of 50.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 66.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 412 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $847,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 19.1% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 112 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 4,988 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,786,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 19.6% during the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 110 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. 82.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on REGN shares. Cowen started coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $625.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $571.00 to $617.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $653.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $824.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $842.00 to $844.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $715.53.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

