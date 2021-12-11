GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) Insider Andrew Slutsky Sells 165,000 Shares

GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) insider Andrew Slutsky sold 165,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.97, for a total transaction of $6,760,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Andrew Slutsky also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 22nd, Andrew Slutsky sold 20,000 shares of GoodRx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.74, for a total transaction of $934,800.00.

On Friday, October 1st, Andrew Slutsky sold 35,018 shares of GoodRx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.03, for a total transaction of $1,506,824.54.

On Wednesday, September 22nd, Andrew Slutsky sold 20,000 shares of GoodRx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.75, for a total transaction of $915,000.00.

On Tuesday, September 14th, Andrew Slutsky sold 25,000 shares of GoodRx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $1,125,000.00.

Shares of GoodRx stock opened at $39.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.24, a PEG ratio of 40.09 and a beta of -0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 14.47, a current ratio of 14.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.45. GoodRx Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.66 and a 52 week high of $59.67.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.08. GoodRx had a negative net margin of 41.36% and a negative return on equity of 31.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.25) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that GoodRx Holdings, Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in GoodRx in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in GoodRx by 208.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 912 shares during the period. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in GoodRx in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $91,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in GoodRx by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in GoodRx by 1,828.6% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 2,560 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of GoodRx from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of GoodRx from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Raymond James upgraded shares of GoodRx from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GoodRx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of GoodRx from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.54.

About GoodRx

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

