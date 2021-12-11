Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) CFO James Engelhart Sells 35,000 Shares

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) CFO James Engelhart sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.55, for a total transaction of $3,589,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE:BHVN opened at $99.73 on Friday. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. has a twelve month low of $62.57 and a twelve month high of $151.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $126.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.57.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($2.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.40) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $135.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.40 million. The company’s revenue was up 668.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($3.27) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. will post -11.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 3,470.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 732.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter valued at $96,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter valued at $208,000. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BHVN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $151.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $107.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.64.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of late-stage product candidates targeting neurological diseases, including rare disorders. It focuses on a pipeline of product candidates that represent mechanistic platforms, calcitonin gene-related peptide receptor antagonists, and glutamate modulators.

