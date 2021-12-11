WFA of San Diego LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 2,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PFF. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the second quarter worth $9,823,000. Bath Savings Trust Co grew its stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 14.4% in the third quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 59,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,300,000 after purchasing an additional 7,475 shares during the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 407.1% in the second quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 30,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 24,400 shares during the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 113,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 11.6% in the third quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 250,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,597,000 after purchasing an additional 25,932 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF stock opened at $38.69 on Friday. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a twelve month low of $37.04 and a twelve month high of $39.64. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.84 and its 200 day moving average is $39.04.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.123 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%.

About iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

