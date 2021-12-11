Cubic Asset Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF)

Cubic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 38,639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $355,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its position in Telefónica by 413.4% in the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 5,853 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 4,713 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Telefónica by 63.6% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,301 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in Telefónica in the second quarter worth about $46,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Telefónica by 1,681.5% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,101 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 9,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Telefónica in the second quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TEF opened at $4.22 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 0.78. Telefónica, S.A. has a 1-year low of $3.89 and a 1-year high of $5.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Telefónica (NYSE:TEF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. Telefónica had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 25.42%. The firm had revenue of $10.96 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Telefónica, S.A. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.1657 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a yield of 6.3%. Telefónica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.19%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on TEF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Telefónica in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Barclays cut shares of Telefónica from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $3.40 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Telefónica in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut Telefónica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.30 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.85.

Telefónica SA engages in the provision of communication, information and entertainment solutions. It operates through the following brands: Telefónica, Movistar, O2, and Vivo. The company was founded on April 19, 1924 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.

