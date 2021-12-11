Baxter Bros Inc. Has $347,000 Stock Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Baxter Bros Inc. raised its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 71.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,618 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,185 shares during the quarter. Baxter Bros Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MO. Cubic Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC now owns 5,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc grew its position in Altria Group by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 6,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 6,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 10,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the period. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 99,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,516,000 after buying an additional 2,696 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MO opened at $45.09 on Friday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.00 and a 52-week high of $52.59. The stock has a market cap of $82.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.46 and its 200 day moving average is $47.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.04). Altria Group had a return on equity of 422.90% and a net margin of 10.65%. The firm had revenue of $5.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.98%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 243.24%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MO shares. Morgan Stanley cut Altria Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet lowered Altria Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.13.

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

