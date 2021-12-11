Rosenbaum Jay D. Sells 9 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Rosenbaum Jay D. lessened its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 536 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 9 shares during the quarter. Booking accounts for approximately 2.1% of Rosenbaum Jay D.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Rosenbaum Jay D.’s holdings in Booking were worth $1,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Booking by 0.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,117,233 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,820,787,000 after buying an additional 8,831 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Booking by 1.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 632,249 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,379,348,000 after buying an additional 8,920 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its holdings in Booking by 3.9% in the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 371,749 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $813,420,000 after acquiring an additional 14,038 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Booking by 3.6% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 347,826 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $761,075,000 after acquiring an additional 11,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd boosted its holdings in Booking by 16.8% in the second quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 283,264 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $619,807,000 after acquiring an additional 40,714 shares during the last quarter. 89.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Booking news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,520.00, for a total transaction of $461,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,420.91, for a total value of $1,815,682.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,866 shares of company stock valued at $4,623,855. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BKNG shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Booking from $2,400.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Cowen increased their price target on Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Argus raised Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,060.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Susquehanna upped their target price on Booking from $2,850.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised Booking from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,747.56.

Booking stock opened at $2,236.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 244.14, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.22. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,860.73 and a 1-year high of $2,687.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2,389.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $2,304.47.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $37.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $31.56 by $6.14. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 24.32% and a net margin of 4.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $12.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 42.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

